Dak Prescott on Week 16 win vs. Eagles: They're going to think about that the next time we play them
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Week 16 win vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, "They're going to think about that the next time we play them."
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Week 16 win vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, "They're going to think about that the next time we play them."
Pitt landed a Christmas Day commitment on Sunday, and it came from one of the top prospects in the 2024 class.
Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander knew the secondary needed to start playing better against the Miami Dolphins after defensive backs coach Jerry Gray surprisingly yelled at them at halftime. “That woke us up for sure,” Alexander said. Gray’s motivational effort worked: The Packers intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to complete their comeback and defeat the Dolphins 26-20 to keep their playoff hopes alive.
In a season where Bears rookie Velus Jones has dealt with a ton of adversity, he stepped up in Saturday’s loss to the Bills.
Peter King dives into Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, including the best games from the holiday weekend.
Quez Watkins played a lot in the loss to the Cowboys and good things didn't happen when he was targeted. By Dave Zangaro
Mackenzie Salmon 'overreacts' to the biggest storylines in the NFL from all the action in Week 16.
Jaire Alexander delivered one of the best postgame interviews you'll find after the Packers' win over the Dolphins, then trolled Jaylen Waddle on his way out.
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 16 nearly complete. Jaguars take over AFC South lead after Titans' loss.
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson spent the first three months of the 2022 season in the category of disappointing quarterbacks, but Mayfield’s season has taken a turn in the right direction in December. Mayfield completed 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams rout Wilson and the Broncos 51-14 on Sunday. [more]
The New York Giants have a clear path to the playoffs and several not-so-clear paths to the playoffs. Here's how they can clinch in Week 17.
Most first-round quarterbacks get three years to prove themselves. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will get only two. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Jets will move on from Wilson after the 2022 season. Per Glazer, the Jets have lost confidence in Wilson — and Wilson has lost confidence in himself. Wilson’s self-confidence, says [more]
The Patriots somehow control their own destiny in the AFC playoff race after the Dolphins' late collapse against the Packers on Christmas Day.
Dak Prescott has seven interceptions in the Cowboys’ last four games
Three fourth-quarter interceptions from Tagovailoa helped spur a Packers win.
Jerick McKinnon, once seeing the photo in the locker room, told Patrick Mahomes he needed to get some perfect words together.
Russell Wilson in Denver is one of the worst fails in NFL history.
The 49ers kept pace with Vikings and made up a game on the Eagles in the NFC playoff standings.
49ers QB Brock Purdy explained how practicing against Nick Bosa as the scout-team quarterback has helped his presence in the pocket now when he's the starter.
It's going to be hard to top this one from Joe Burrow.