Dak Prescott underwent surgery on his throwing hand Monday, and the healing has begun.

Part of the quarterback’s healing was returning to the practice facility to help in whatever way he can. Prescott attended Thursday’s practice, via multiple reports.

The Cowboys didn’t place Prescott on injured reserve because they hope he can return in the next four weeks. During the recovery process, Prescott will mentor backup Cooper Rush while taking care of himself in trying not to overdo it in his desire to return sooner than later.

“Talking again with Dak last night, really what I advised him to do was self-care,” coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “Make sure something as simple as get your rest. I’m sure all of us had an operation along the way, and it takes a couple days. But that’s really what he’s been focused on. He didn’t get a lot of sleep the first night. He’s in a healing phase, just like we talked about yesterday. He’s going to take at least seven to 10 days before he can do anything, talking to the medical staff. He just needs to heal right now.”

The Cowboys’ injury report remained the same as Wednesday: Prescott (right thumb), defensive end Tarell Basham (thigh), safety Jayron Kearse (knee) and left guard Connor McGovern (ankle) did not practice. Receiver Michael Gallup (knee) was limited.

But Gallup is making strides after undergoing surgery Feb. 10 to repair a torn ACL. He did not play in the season opener after being limited in practices last week, but he is doing more this week than he did last week.

“Yeah, Michael did team yesterday, did seven-on-seven,” McCarthy said. “This will be his first day in pads, try to get him a little more today. Did a nice job, looked good.”

Dak Prescott watches practice Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk