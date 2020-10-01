Dak Prescott: We want to play fast no matter the score

The Cowboys ended 2019 as the league’s No. 1 offense. After three weeks, they are the league’s No. 1 offense.

The Cowboys, in fact, have more yards through three games this season (1,472) than they did through three games last season (1,444). They had 901 passing yards through three games last season. They have 1,150 passing yards as a team so far this season.

Dak Prescott‘s 1,188 passing yards leads Josh Allen by 150 for the league lead.

“We want to play fast,” Prescott said Thursday. “We want to play with tempo, regardless if we’re up by a few touchdowns, the game’s tied or we’re down. It just gives us more opportunities on offense, more opportunities to create big plays and score more points. I’d say the tempo is definitely purposeful.”

The problem with that philosophy is the team’s defense is not good as it is, and the Cowboys are leaving the defense on the field way too much. The Cowboys’ time of possession in the first three games was 24 minutes, 22 seconds, 26:12 and 27:26. It marks the first time since 2000 that they have had time of possession under 28 minutes in each of their first three games.

They average exactly 26 minutes time of possession, with only the Jets, Giants, Texans and Vikings worse. The last three times the Cowboys won division titles they averaged close to 32 minutes per game.

Ezekiel Elliott has yet to have a 100-yard game. With Jarvis Landry, Austin Hooper, Odell Beckham, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt on the other side, this is probably a good week to give Elliott more opportunities.

