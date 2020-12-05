Dak Prescott visits practice, says he’s motivated to “return better than ever”

Dak Prescott visited the Cowboys’ practice Friday, and video posted by the team’s official Twitter account showed a lighthearted moment the quarterback shared with Ezekiel Elliott.

Prescott leaned on a crutch under his left arm as he limped toward the outdoor practice field. Elliott mimicked Prescott’s limp as he approached his close friend.

Prescott, surely smiling under his face covering, raised his crutch and took several steps on his surgically repaired right ankle.

“It’s good every day to see him,” Elliott said. “He’s always in great spirits, doing whatever he can to uplift his team, although that’s very limited just because of the circumstances. But Dak’s been great.”

Prescott, whose recovery is expected to take four to six months, described his rehab as “small victories” earlier this week.

Prescott posted a message on Instagram on Friday: “Missing the game everyday, but it’s motivation to return better than ever.”

The Cowboys are buoyed by Prescott’s positivity.

“Boy, that’s telling as to how his mind is and how he approaches his work and having those positive gains,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan. “Every day, as early as you can, you need a victory. That’s very effective, a victory. I know a lot of people say I get up and I get my workout in, and I may get my ass kicked the entire rest of the day, but I won one right there, and that starts me off right. So finding those little victories, and, boy, it tells you the mind game that he’s having to work through to get his rehab in. He’s got all the goals and positives there are in the world. But it just goes back to the guy in the mirror. That’s where you want to win, right there, with him. He’s the difference.”

Prescott was leading the league in passing yards when his season ended. He finished his fifth season with 1,856 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions in five games.

Prescott, who played 2020 under the franchise tag, is scheduled to become a free agent in March. A second franchise tag will cost the Cowboys $37.7 million for 2021.

