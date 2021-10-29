Dak Prescott wants to play. He’s prepared to play. But will he play?

The Cowboys quarterback said Thursday that a final decision on his availability won’t come until Saturday. So it comes as no surprise that the Cowboys list Prescott as questionable for Sunday Night Football.

“We’re still very optimistic about it, and will see how it goes tomorrow, which will be key for us,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Friday afternoon, via Mark Lane of WFAA. “The biggest thing we’ve got to deal with here is we’re dealing with a player here that’s ultra competitive and certainly wants to play regardless, and we’ve just got to get our hands around if he’s truly read,y and if it’s in our best interest to line him up and play him against the Vikings.”

Prescott’s strained right calf limited him in practice all three days.

He was injured on his 35-yard, game-winning touchdown throw to CeeDee Lamb in overtime against the Patriots on Oct. 17. The Cowboys had a bye last week, giving him a chance to return this week.

“He’s prepared to play, and he’ll be prepared to play,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Friday morning. “He’s doing really well. You get into, ‘Well, is he doing well enough to go out there and try it and see how it goes?’ Probably.”

The Cowboys also list left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) as questionable. He is expected to play despite being limited in practice all week.

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle) is questionable, too, after three limited practices. Armstrong hasn’t played since Week 2.

Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith questionable for Sunday Night Football originally appeared on Pro Football Talk