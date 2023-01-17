Dak Prescott throws 4th TD pass; Brett Maher makes PAT, finally
The Dallas Cowboys were looking to break a road playoff losing streak that lasted 30 years short of a day on January 16, 2023.
They were clobbering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a wild-card game on Monday and the lead grew in the fourth quarter.
Dak Prescott threw his fourth TD pass, this one to CeeDee Lamb,
.@Dak's FOURTH TD pass of the night! #DallasCowboys
📺: #DALvsTB on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/HABicMhZeY pic.twitter.com/OstGmQwmlc
— NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2023
The bigger news happened after the score.
Brett Maher came on and kicked a PAT to make it 31-6.
That snapped a string of five straight misses — including a playoff record four in a row in the wild-card game.
Prescott also had a running touchdown.
His four TD passes tied Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman for the team record in a playoff game.
Dallas led 31-6 and was about to end a playoff road losing streak that started after a win on January 17, 1993, in San Francisco.
.@Dak's FOURTH TD pass of the night! #DallasCowboys
📺: #DALvsTB on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/HABicMhZeY pic.twitter.com/OstGmQwmlc
— NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2023