Dak Prescott throws 33rd touchdown pass of season as Cowboys tie Eagles

Dak Prescott threw his career-high 33rd touchdown pass of the season on the Cowboys’ first drive Saturday night. Based on Jerry Jones’ pregame comments, he will have a chance for many more.

Jones said on the team’s radio broadcast that he expects Prescott to play into the fourth quarter, so it could be a long night for the Eagles, who are missing 10 defensive starters.

“We’re going in here to get better tonight,” Jones told Kristi Scales, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “The best we’ve got are gonna be on the field, and they’re gonna be on the field a long time.”

The Cowboys converted a fourth-and-four at the Philadelphia 34 on an easy pitch-and-catch from Prescott to Amari Cooper for 14 yards.

Cedrick Wilson scored the touchdown on a 15-yard pass from Prescott as the Cowboys got away with a blatant offensive pass interference. CeeDee Lamb picked Josiah Scott, hip checking the cornerback to the ground.

The game now is tied 7-7.

The Cowboys have scored touchdowns on 10 consecutive red zone possessions.

They have 486 points this season, setting a new franchise record.

