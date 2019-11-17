Dak Prescott throws for 274 yards as Cowboys lead 24-14 at halftime

The Cowboys got off to a slow start again. They ended the half red hot.

The Cowboys scored on four of their last five possessions of the first half as Dak Prescott threw for 274 and two touchdowns. He is 16-for-25.

Michael Gallup has six catches for 113 yards, and Randall Cobb three receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys, the league’s No. 1 offense, had 40 plays in the first half and gained 322 yards.

The Lions have only 100 yards. Their touchdowns were set up by an Ezekiel Elliott fumble on the second snap of the game and a 32-yard punt return by Jamal Agnew.

Jeff Driskel is only 5-of-10 for 51 yards.

Lions running back Bo Scarbrough, whom the Cowboys drafted in the seventh round last year, has eight carries for 38 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut.