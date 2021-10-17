Dak Prescott throws for 161 yards in first quarter, but Cowboys trail 14-7

Dak Prescott threw for 161 yards in the first quarter. It was the most passing yards in the opening quarter for an NFL quarterback this season and the third-most passing yards in the first quarter in team history.

Prescott was 13-of-14 in the opening quarter.

For all the good it did the Cowboys. . . .

The Cowboys trail 14-7.

They were stopped on fourth down on their first drive, with Dont'a Hightower and Devin McCourty stopping Ezekiel Elliott short of the line to gain. They scored a touchdown on their second drive as Prescott hit Blake Jarwin for a 1-yard touchdown.

On their third drive, the Cowboys overcame two penalties to reach the New England 16 where they faced third-and-9. Prescott’s pass was behind Cedrick Wilson and Justin Bethel tipped it. Kyle Dugger intercepted it and returned it 29 yards.

Damien Harris scored on a 4-yard run for the Patriots and Hunter Henry caught a 20-yard pass from Mac Jones for another score. The Patriots had a 25-yard pass from Jones to Jakobi Meyers negated by a holding penalty on James Ferentz, and Randy Gregory had a strip-sack of Jones on the next play.

The Patriots are thin in the secondary with defensive backs Jonathan Jones (ribs) and Adrian Phillips (foot) questionable to return.

