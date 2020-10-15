Dak Prescott thanks fans for support, ‘I’ll be back’

It’s not a stretch to say that inside the Dallas Cowboys locker room, there’s no more beloved player than quarterback Dak Prescott. Part of it is the position in which he plays, which makes him, like 31 others across the league, the linchpin for all Lombardi dreams.

But more of it is Prescott himself. From the moment he was thrust into the starting job due to injury, he’s been the unquestioned leader of a team that’s had its share of veteran stars. Off the field, he’s battled through more adversity in his life than any young man his age should have to face. On Thursday morning, the face of the Cowboys reached out to his fans and teammates publicly for the first time to give thanks and to let everyone know he’ll be just fine.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on Instagram: “Forever thankful for the love & support…I’ll be back stronger and better.” pic.twitter.com/590HPcun6D — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 15, 2020





It’s hard not to believe him. There’s been no challenge too big for him thus far, but when it comes to football this is by far the biggest yet.

