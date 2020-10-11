Dak Prescott TD vs. Giants a Cowboys first since 1985

The Dallas Cowboys dug another first-half hole on Sunday against the New York Giants.

But after trailing 17-3, the Cowboys scored three touchdowns in 6:15 in the second quarter to enter halftime with the lead. They capped the scoring binge with a play not seen in Dallas in 35 years.

Facing first-and-10 from the Giants 11-yard line with 23 seconds remaining, Dak Prescott took a shotgun snap and handed the ball off to Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott ran left and pitched the ball on a reverse to wide receiver Cedrick Wilson.

By then, Prescott was running wide open down the right sideline. Wilson threw a perfect pass near the pylon that Prescott hauled in to give the Cowboys a 24-20 lead that they would carry into halftime.

First time since Danny White

According to CBS’s Jim Nantz, it was the first touchdown catch by a Cowboys quarterback since Danny White in 1985.

Prescott left the game in the third quarter and reportedly had to be hospitalized after suffering an ankle injury.

