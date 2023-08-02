Dak Prescott talks about upcoming season
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks to Sam and Mike about how he is preparing for this season, some strong words between teammates and what music he is listening to.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks to Sam and Mike about how he is preparing for this season, some strong words between teammates and what music he is listening to.
The price that comes with Prescott's refined leadership skills is the reality that the clock is ticking and a potential drop off isn't out of the question.
The Cowboys were good last season, but not good enough.
Howley was an integral part of the early success of the Cowboys in the 1960s. He remains the only player from the losing team to win Super Bowl MVP.
New Mexico State’s program was shut down early last season and Greg Heiar was fired after hazing allegations and a deadly shooting.
Once again, Green Bay's veteran star RB is being disrespected in early ADP. Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens sets the record straight.
Here's how to watch Jake Paul's next fight.
Richard McCullough's comments on the ACC's TV deal come as the Pac-12 may be on the brink of collapse.
Some of the top programs in the country will have an ongoing quarterback competition during preseason practice.
Sandhagen was originally supposed to fight Umar Nurmagomedov, but he had no problem when Rob Font stepped in after Nurmagomedov pulled out. He's familiar with the style, he said, and will be able to adapt quickly.
Ronald Jones' loss could be Ezekiel Elliott's gain in Dallas.
Fantasy analyst Antonio Losada breaks down some projections he thinks will get crushed in 2023.
As a fan, you feel for Thomas. As a bettor, this is another spot to fade the seasoned pro.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon wraps up his divisional grades series with the AFC West.
Scott Pianowski examines the 2023 fantasy quarterback landscape, breaking down the position into tiers to help you get ready.
Jones joined the Cowboys this offseason to backup Tony Pollard.
Check out our latest batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.
Kicking off our 'Rankings Week' on the pod, Matt Harmon and Sharp Football analyst Rich Hribar breakdown the key differences between fantasy rankings and player projections.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon highlights a quartet of NFL squads that could provide great production if fantasy managers play their cards right.
“We do have one year of experience, albeit we still have a very young football team,” head coach Matt Eberflus said. “But I do think they need to get some time in the preseason for sure.”
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares some key wide receiver notes to know as we hurtle toward the heart of draft season.