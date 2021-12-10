Dak Prescott surprises Dallas Cowboys teammates with early Nike Christmas gift

It’s good to be Dak Prescott.

And it’s also good to be his teammate.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback recently gifted each of his teammates brand new Air Jordan XI Retro ‘Cool Grey’ shoes.

The shoes, which aren’t officially released until Saturday, will retail for about $225, according to Nike.com.

That’s more than $12,000 total for more than 50 pairs of Nikes.

Each pair of sneakers came with a note from Prescott, which read: “Thankful for you this holiday season.”

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott got his teammates Christmas gifts.



Prescott signed a massive endorsement deal with the sneaker giant in June.

“Yeah, the guys all love Jordans.,” Prescott said after Thursday’s practice. “Obviously, you see them when we show up to games and get on the plane. [There are] a lot of sneaker heads on the team. I knew the Cool Grey 11s were something that guys would want or would appreciate if they get their hands on [them]. I was fortunate enough that Jumpman and the Jordan brand were going to allow me to do that. Just an early Christmas present.”

The Cowboys (8-4) play the Washington Football Team (6-6) at noon Sunday at FedEx Field.

Cowboys linebacker Jabril Cox posted video of himself opening up the gift on social media.

“Bless you 4Dak,” Cox said in the video.