Dak Prescott “for sure” has a chance to play next week

As Cooper Rush walked toward the locker room, Dak Prescott came running up to him to deliver a hug. The Cowboys stole one Sunday night.

They gave Prescott’s right calf another week to heal, and with him standing on the sideline, backup Cooper Rush delivered a victory in his first career start.

“I had a plan all week, trying to progress and get myself out there,” Prescott said after the game. “We made a call at the end of having a chance to come out with win, without me playing, and be able to get healthy and not have something re-injure and linger past this week.”

Prescott was injured on the final play of the Week 6 overtime victory over the Patriots. The Cowboys, who had a bye last week, listed Prescott as limited in practice all week and questionable for the game. They called him a game-time decision, though, all signs pointed to Rush playing.

Prescott said he has a chance to return next week against the Broncos.

“For sure. I was getting prepared to play this game,” Prescott said. “I’m a guy that takes it day-by-day, moment-at-moment, and right now, I’m going to celebrate this win with the guys and worry about rehabbing and getting everything back in order tomorrow.”

