Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is skipping the final week of voluntary organized team activities to make a point. Schultz, who received the franchise tag from the team, is seeking a long-term deal.

He is expected to attend next week’s mandatory minicamp.

Quarterback Dak Prescott went more than two years in search of a new deal, including skipping the 2020 offseason program until signing a four-year, $160 million contract. So Prescott can relate to Schultz’s stance.

“I realize that I went through, the things that I went through, obviously not just in life but in football as well, to help others,” Dak said, via the team website. “Just being able to talk to Dalton, maybe ease his mind through some of this and just understand that I went through this process. A lot of people go through this process. He’s a guy that I feel very comfortable with, have a lot of trust with. He knows that. The team knows that. So I’m confident in that situation.”

Schultz has signed the one-year tag, which guarantees him $10.931 million for 2022. The sides have until July 15 to work out a long-term agreement.

Prescott doesn’t expect Schultz to hit free agency in 2023.

“Me and Schultz talk all the time, so I knew what was happening, the team does, and as I said, we’ll handle it,” Prescott said.

Dak Prescott supports Dalton Schultz, who is skipping the final week of OTAs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk