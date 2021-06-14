Dak Prescott has super-high expectations for CeeDee Lamb

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said recently that he feels like “the jump is definitely there” as he heads into his second NFL season and he’s not the only person who feels like bigger things are coming in 2021.

Quarterback Dak Prescott only got to play five games with Lamb last season and said last week that he’s “so excited” about the growth he’s seen in the 2020 first-round pick during organized team activities. That growth has led to a prediction about what the future holds for Lamb.

“My expectations are super-high,” Prescott said, via SI.com. “I’m so excited for CeeDee. . . . He’s a special playmaker that we’re privileged to have and he’ll be big-time and definitely have a breakout season.”

Lamb was one of five Cowboys with at least 52 catches and all of them are back this season, so there’s no shortage of targets for Prescott to go with the ball. What that will mean for Lamb’s numbers after a 74-catch rookie season is unclear, but reaching Prescott’s expectations should make him a popular one.

