The Cowboys were favored by 17 points going into Sunday’s game about the Texans, but anyone hoping for a rout was left disappointed.

Houston took a 20-17 lead before halftime and they remained in front until Ezekiel Elliott‘s touchdown with 41 seconds left in the game made the Cowboys a 27-23 winner. There was plenty to dislike on an afternoon that saw the Cowboys turn the ball over three times and fail to stymie one of the league’s worst offenses, but that wasn’t the total focus after the game.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said that teams have to “win the game in the fourth quarter” and team owner Jerry Jones said “you’re better for” any game that requires you to overcome adversity to win. Quarterback Dak Prescott shared a similar view when he said that Sunday’s win would be a bigger benefit to the team than their more lopsided victories.

“This will serve us more than I think the Minnesota game or even the way we finished the last game when it comes down to it because we’re going to play some tough games as we get going,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “You got to play games like [this], one-score games here in the back end against our division or whether it be the playoffs. Just for us to have that confidence and trust in one another and continue to tighten our bond is something that we’re going to need.”

Sunday’s situation isn’t one the Cowboys will want to find themselves in too often, but they can take some solace in the fact that they were able to find a way to win on a day when they were off their game. Future opponents will be thornier than the Texans, however, so playing from behind is something they’ll still want to avoid whenever possible.

Dak Prescott: Sunday’s win “will serve us more” than blowouts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk