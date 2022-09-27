Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott got the stitches removed from his surgically-repaired right thumb on Monday, but that doesn’t mean that he’ll be jumping back into practice on Wednesday.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said in a Tuesday press conference that Prescott still has swelling in his thumb and that he will also have to build strength back up after being sidelined for the last couple of weeks. Once those things happen, the Cowboys will then look to have Prescott ramp up his throwing and other football activities.

“I do not have a timeline for when he will start throwing,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

There had been some talk of Prescott trying to get back for Week Four’s game with the Commanders and Lisa Salters of ESPN reported that he said he wasn’t ruling out during a conversation on Monday, but Week Five may be more realistic given the swelling he’s still dealing with on Tuesday.

Dak Prescott still has some swelling, no timeline to start throwing originally appeared on Pro Football Talk