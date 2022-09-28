Dak Prescott still isn’t practicing

Dak Prescott had stitches removed from his surgically repaired right hand Monday and threw a few soft tosses, but he is not ready to return to practice yet.

The Cowboys’ practice report shows Prescott remains out.

“He’s been conditioning,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “He’s been doing that after the first week. He’ll just continue on the path with the cardiovascular. But now that he has the stitches out, the next step is to get the swelling totally out of the joint and the thumb area and start to build his strength so he can grip the football. That’s the next step.”

Prescott said earlier this week he is unlikely to return for Sunday’s game against the Commanders and is pointing toward the Week 5 game against the Rams. That means Cooper Rush likely starts again this week.

Rush is 3-0 in his career as a starter, joining Roger Staubach, Steve Beuerlein and Jason Garrett as the only Cowboys’ quarterbacks to win all three of their first career starts.

Receiver Michael Gallup had a full practice as he works his way back from the ACL he tore in a Jan. 2 game against the Cardinals. He has yet to play this season.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who had three sacks in Monday night’s game against the Giants, was limited with his foot injury.

Safety Jayron Kearse (knee), left guard Connor McGovern (ankle) and tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) were limited Wednesday. All three missed Monday night’s game with their injuries.

Receiver Simi Fehoko (shoulder) and linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring) were full participants.

