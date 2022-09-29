Dak Prescott still hasn’t returned to practice

Dak Prescott continues to work on his conditioning as he waits for the swelling to subside in his surgically repaired right hand. The Cowboys quarterback did not practice again Thursday and, as he said after Monday’s game, he is unlikely to play Sunday against the Commanders.

He and the Cowboys are targeting Week 5 against the Rams for Prescott to get back on the field.

Cooper Rush, who is 3-0 in his career as a starter, will start again this week.

The Cowboys’ practice report remained unchanged from Wednesday.

Receiver Michael Gallup had a full practice as he works his way back from the ACL he tore in a Jan. 2 game against the Cardinals. He has yet to play this season.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who had three sacks in Monday night’s game against the Giants, was limited with his foot injury.

Safety Jayron Kearse (knee), left guard Connor McGovern (ankle) and tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) also were limited. All three missed Monday night’s game with their injuries.

Receiver Simi Fehoko (shoulder) and linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring) were full participants.

