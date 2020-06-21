The Cowboys don’t have to worry about a holdout of their franchise quarterback.

Dak Prescott will sign his franchise tender today or tomorrow, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

That means he’s willing to play on a one-year deal with a guaranteed salary of $31.4 million in 2020, and he will be there at the start of training camp.

It’s still possible that the Cowboys and Prescott could agree to a long-term contract extension. They have until July 15 to work out a longer deal. But if no deal is reached by then, Prescott will make $31.4 million in 2020 and then either hit free agency in 2021, sign a long-term deal with the Cowboys next offseason, or be guaranteed at least $37.7 million in 2021 if the Cowboys were to franchise him again.

Prescott has made less than $5 million so far in his career. He’s worth a whole lot more than that, and he’ll make a whole lot more than that this year.

Dak Prescott to sign franchise tender originally appeared on Pro Football Talk