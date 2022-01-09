Dak Prescott sets Cowboys’ single-season TD passing mark at 37
The season is the first with a 17th game, so there will be the asterisk to some folks. Dak Prescott, however, has thrown more touchdown passes in one season than any Dallas Cowboys quarterback.
Prescott had his first career five-TD game Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Linc.
His fifth TD pass — to Corey Clement in the fourth quarter — was his 37th of the season, eclipsing the mark set by Tony Romo.
Romo set the mark in 2007.
Prescott was 21-of-27 for 295 and the handful of TDs in the Week 18 games.
For those who love numbers, here are some more fancy ones:
