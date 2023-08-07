Dak Prescott sees "a world of difference" in Cowboys' offense this year

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is feeling confident heading into the 2023 season, after the departure of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and head coach Mike McCarthy's decision to handle play calling himself.

Prescott said McCarthy has added new wrinkles to the Cowboys' offense that are making him more comfortable running the show than ever before.

“Just crazy amount of details,” Prescott told Yahoo Sports. “Guys are on the same page, just being very open and communicating. That has been a world of difference.”

Prescott believes he'll be take chances while cutting down on turnovers.

“I keep saying ‘aggressive nature,’ but it’s aggressive in the play calls with a great purpose in it,” Prescott said. “‘Hey, if that’s not there, you know the reads, just get down to it. Very clear and concise about getting to a play that I feel most comfortable with. If I don’t like that look, whether it’s a run play or a pass play, I have so many plays and things in my back pocket that I’m almost obligated to get to because I know what he’s looking for in his plays. If the [expected look] is not the defense that I get, I’ll feel comfortable and know: ‘Hey, I need to get to this play because it’s better for everybody.’”

The Cowboys hope the changes they've made on offense will prove to be better for everybody, and that with Prescott playing some of the best football of his career, they'll improve on last year's 12-5 mark.