Dak Prescott on season opener vs. Bucs: This game means more than opponent and their rings

Tom Brady has seven Super Bowl rings, with his most recent coming last season with the Buccaneers. Dak Prescott, who is entering his sixth season, still is looking for his first trip to the NFC Championship Game.

Prescott has not played since Week 5 last season when he injured his right ankle against the Giants. He underwent immediate surgery Oct. 11 for a compound fracture and dislocation and required a second surgery in December to strengthen the ankle.

His return will come on the NFL’s opening regular-season game on Thursday Night Football, Sept. 9, against Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions.

“I’m excited to get back on the field,” Prescott told Ed Werder of ESPN. “This game means more than the opponent and their rings.”

Prescott has faced Brady once, a 13-9 loss by the Cowboys to the Patriots in 2019 in Foxboro. Prescott passed for 212 yards and threw an interception, while Brady threw for 190 yards and a touchdown.

