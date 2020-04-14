Dak Prescott says misinformation about his gathering last week is 'frustrating and disappointing'

Dak Prescott put out a statement about a highly publicized party last week at his house. He said it was not a party at all. He did not apologize either.

Instead, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback wanted to set the record straight. He got some attention for having people, including teammate Ezekiel Elliott, over to his house for a friend’s birthday party. TMZ said he had 30 people over. Gov. Greg Abbott gave an executive order to Texans to stay at home except for essential activities, and to “minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.” In early April, Abbott eliminated the permission to gather in groups of 10 or less.

While Prescott’s get-together seems to be in violation of that, Prescott was more concerned with setting the record straight on what exactly happened.

Dak Prescott disappointed at report

In a statement to Jori Epstein of USA Today, Prescott criticized the TMZ report that said 30 people were at his house, saying it was a small group of fewer than 10 people for a “home dinner.”

He said it was “very frustrating and disappointing when people provide completely inaccurate information from anonymous sources, especially now.”

Just in: Statement from Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to @usatodaysports on Friday events👇 pic.twitter.com/2TIe1DRRlt — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) April 14, 2020

Prescott’s claim that he was adjusting to the order is dubious, though he is right about scrutiny that comes along with being a Cowboys quarterback. It doesn’t make it easier for people to abide by official orders and remain at home when they hear about Cowboys stars having gatherings, even small ones.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott wanted to set the record straight about a gathering at his house last week. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Cowboys say they’ve talked to Prescott

The dinner or party or whatever it was has gotten a good deal of attention.

Cowboys said on Tuesday they had talked to Prescott and Elliott about the gathering. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said he didn’t think it would happen again.

This will presumably blow over pretty fast. But it’s a reminder that everyone is expected to follow the stay-at-home orders, even if you’re an NFL quarterback.

