Dak Prescott says he’s learned from watching his teammates | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein look ahead to this Sunday’s marquee matchup in Philadelphia between the 5-0 Eagles and 4-1 Cowboys. Will this be the last start for Cooper Rush? Will the Cowboys stick to the formula that has yielded 4-straight wins thus far in Dak’s absence? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.