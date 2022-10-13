Dak Prescott says he’s learned from watching his teammates | You Pod to Win the Game

Reuters

MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. and Mexican officials have agreed to a plan to curb rising numbers of Venezuelans crossing their shared border that will enable the United States to expel Venezuelans to Mexico while also granting humanitarian access to thousands of them by air. The latest scheme to contain illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border was announced on Wednesday less than a month before midterm elections in the United States that threaten to deprive Democratic President Joe Biden of his party's control of Congress. From Oct. 12, U.S. authorities will begin managing access of 24,000 Venezuelan migrants by air, the two governments said in a statement.