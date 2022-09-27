Dak Prescott says he's ‘probably’ out vs. Washington, but Jerry Jones is more optimistic

Prescott says he's ‘probably’ out vs. Washington, Jones more optimistic originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Commanders’ quest to reach .500 again might have gotten a bit easier.

Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who has been sidelined since he suffered a thumb injury in Week 1 vs. Tampa Bay, has indicated he likely won’t be able to play this coming Sunday vs. Washington in Week 4. Prescott shook his head when asked about his chances of playing in the matchup.

“Nah, probably not,” Prescott told the USA Today about playing vs. the Commanders. “But Week 5 against the Rams? That's the one I'm looking at…It’s (expletive) killing me not being out there with my guys. It’s so hard but I also know I got to be patient.”

Prescott’s absence would be a huge boost to Washington’s chances of winning their Week 4 matchup and climbing to 2-2 on the season. Prescott has been one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks over the past two seasons, though injuries have been a consistent plight.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was also asked about Prescott’s availability for Sunday. Though he did acknowledge that the QB1 would be a game-time decision at the very best, his tone was a bit more optimistic than Prescott’s.

“The type of injury that it is, he will be able to play within a week or two,” Jones told a Dallas-area radio show, per Nicki Jhabvala. “He’ll be able to, from the standpoint of risk to the injury. It’s a question of whether he’ll be able to grip and throw the ball, and we don’t know that.”

Prescott underwent surgery on his thumb after his hand made awkward and painful contact with a couple Buccaneers players multiple times in Week 1. Since he’s been held out, Dallas has been in good hands, literally.

Cooper Rush stepped into the starting role for the Cowboys over the last two weeks and performed better than many expected. Since taking over for Prescott during the Tampa game, Rush has thrown for 514 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions while completing 62.7% of his passes.

Most importantly, the Cowboys haven’t lost in the two games Rush has started. They first defeated the reigning AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals in overtime in Week 2, then took down the New York Giants on Monday Night Football this week. Rush has looked comfortable and poised in the pocket, and demonstrated remarkable downfield accuracy for a backup.

Regardless of whether or not Prescott is able to play this Sunday, Washington is in desperate need of a win or at least a morale boost.

Of particular concern in their two straight losses was the Commanders’ defense and first-half lethargy. They allowed 825 total yards to the Lions and Eagles while remaining stagnant on offense for both first halves, putting up zero points in the first 30 minutes of each contest. Slowing down a high-powered Cowboys offense, even without Prescott, will be of chief concern in Week 4.