Dak Prescott says he’s eyeing Week 5 vs. Rams as return date

After Dak Prescott fractured his thumb in Week 1 and underwent surgery to correct the issue, it appeared as though he’d be out a couple of months. With a lengthy recovery timeline, it seemed highly unlikely that he’d be on the field against the Rams in Week 5.

But that’s actually the game he’s targeting for his return. Prescott told USA TODAY’s Lorenzo Reyes on Monday night that Rams-Cowboys is the game he’s looking at.

“Nah, probably not,” he said of playing in Week 4. “But Week 5 against the Rams? That’s the one I’m looking at.”

The Cowboys have remained more than relevant in the NFC during Prescott’s two-week absence so far, winning both of their games with Cooper Rush under center. Now 2-1, they have the same record as the Rams.

Prescott still isn’t feeling 100%, of course, but he’s happy Rush has kept the team afloat.

“I’ve been better,” Prescott said. “But now that we’re winning it’s all good. And I’ll be back soon.”

The last time the Rams and Cowboys met was in Week 1 of the 2020 season. Los Angeles won that one, 20-17, and has taken three of four against the Cowboys since Sean McVay became the head coach in 2017.

List

Rams PFF grades: Best and worst performers vs. Cardinals in Week 3

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire