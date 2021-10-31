Dak Prescott ruled out as Cowboys-Vikings announce Week 8 Inactives

All throughout the week, the status of quarterback Dak Prescott loomed over Sunday Night Football with the Dallas Cowboys coming off the bye in a testing matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Prescott went through his normal pregame routine impressively but the calf strain was deemed too detrimental for him to start for Dallas at US Bank Stadium. It’s a heavy blow for the Cowboys and backup Cooper Rush will have to salvage after taking the first-team reps in practice during the week. Quarterback Will Grier is active as the backup for Rush.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) is inactive. Official and expected. This decision was made before Prescott's impressive workout at U.S. Bank Stadium. Nothing in workout would've convinced Cowboys that Prescott couldn't play. Reasons for decision below. https://t.co/ROdK6lyjLe — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 31, 2021

Story continues

The fourth-year defensive end has only played in two of the six games in 2021 after an eye-opening offseason.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup returned to practice this week but isn’t ready for a return but cornerback Kelvin Joseph is active for the first time in his rookie campaign, expected to make his NFL debut in primetime.

Here’s a look at the rest of Dallas’ inactives for the Week 8 matchup on Sunday Night Football.

Today’s inactives at the Minnesota Vikings: pic.twitter.com/stqPeVrGGp — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) October 31, 2021

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.