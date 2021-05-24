Dak Prescott returns to practice on first day of Cowboys OTAs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Todd Brock
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Two hundred and twenty-five days. That’s how long Cowboys Nation held its breath. On Monday came the long-awaited exhale.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a horrific injury on October 11 in the team’s Week 5 game against the Giants. On a first-down play nearing the red zone in the third quarter of the contest, Prescott received a shotgun snap and took off running. Trying to pick up the first down, he went to the turf awkwardly in the grasp of a Giants defender. He had suffered a total dislocation and compound fracture of the right ankle. His season was over, and by the time he had been driven into the tunnel, in tears on the back of a cart, most Cowboys fans assumed their season was, too.

On May 24, the first day of voluntary organized team activities, Prescott was back on the practice field, wearing a helmet and throwing real-speed passes to route-running receivers being covered by actual defenders for the first time since.

Along the way, there were photos from hospital beds, visits with his teammates while balancing on crutches, a second cleanup surgery, and various appearances at local sporting events and community service opportunities. Oh, and the high drama surrounding whether he would come to terms on a new contract or play the second straight year on a franchise tag.

And through it all, a vow from Prescott himself that he would be ready in time to participate in the 2021 offseason program.

As recently as May 4, the five-year veteran said he could go play in a game “and be very successful.” He went on to say say, “By training camp, I’ll be in dominating fashion, better than I was before I came off the field.”

Seven months and 13 days after the injury, Prescott was back out there. Whether he was actually dominating on Day One or noticeably better than he had been before is something that perhaps only Prescott himself would be able to answer.

But for now, for Cowboys fans everywhere, for the team’s owners and coaches and players, this is cause enough for a collective sigh of relief.

List

News: Cowboys 2021 record predicted, rookies sign, Dak key to turnaround

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.

Recommended Stories

  • Amari Cooper has fit the bill of No. 1 wideout since joining Cowboys

    Amari Cooper has proven that the Dallas Cowboys were smart for giving up a first-round pick for him in 2018.

  • Former Ohio State receiver Johnnie Dixon signs contract with Dallas Cowboys

    Former Ohio State wide receiver Johnnie Dixon has signed a practice squad deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

  • Dak Prescott: I could start and finish a game right now without worrying about my leg

    Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is now more than seven months removed from the leg injury that ended his 2020 season, and he says it’s not even a concern for him anymore. As serious as the injury was, Prescott said he never thought it could be career ending and was always confident he could make a [more]

  • Ford's Entry-Level Lightning Gets a Name

    The base model EV pickup truck comes decently equipped, though the larger battery comes at a steep upgrade price.

  • Nigeria protesters block highway after kidnapping surge

    Hundreds of protesters partially blocked a highway into Nigeria's capital Abuja on Monday after residents reported a spate of kidnappings in the area.

  • Opinion: Working smarter, not harder should be NFL's focus after players' push for modified offseason

    Many NFL teams and coaches have listened to players and embraced a modified offseason setup, but the league as a whole still has a ways to go.

  • Why Investing in S&P 500 Index Funds Is a Solid Bet for Your Retirement

    Not sure how to invest efficiently for the future? Here's one easy, hands-off option worth looking at.

  • Melvin Gordon won’t attend OTAs, but will attend mandatory minicamp

    As the Broncos begin OTAs this week, the main attraction will be the quarterback competition between incumbent starter Drew Lock and recently acquired Teddy Bridgewater. But as those two get put through their paces, the team’s top running back won’t yet be there. Per Mike Klis of KUSA, Melvin Gordon is not planning to attend [more]

  • Why Warriors were runner-up for many veteran free agents last year

    Bob Myers on Monday morning took us behind the 2020 free-agency curtain ...

  • 15 stunning photos of under-the-radar national parks you should visit to escape crowds

    Ditch the crowds at Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon by visiting national parks like Great Sand Dunes National Park or the Channel Islands.

  • Damien Harris clearly wouldn’t mind a trade that lands Julio Jones with Patriots

    Patriots RB Damien Harris is on board for a Julio Jones trade.

  • Patriots' Cam Newton working with throwing coach to reportedly 'rebuild' certain fundamentals

    The Patriots drafted a quarterback in the first round.

  • Gutsy Jordan Spieth shows his class to climb USPGA leaderboard - but Rory McIlroy struggles again

    Jordan Spieth served notice in the third round of the US PGA Championship here on Saturday that he is not about to give up on achieving his career grand slam dream without a fight. In contrast, however, Rory McIlroy’s mission to relaunch his major odyssey faded with barely a whimper. Spieth began the day nine off the overnight lead shared by fellow American Phil Mickelson and South African Louis Oosthuizen. It appeared a forlorn pursuit for the 27-year-old as he tried to chase down the Wanamaker Trophy to become just the sixth player in history to complete male golf’s full set, joining Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tiger Woods in the pantheon. But Spieth is one of the gutsiest pros out there and on the back of his recent resurgence - which featured him winning his first tournament in four years last month before finishing third at The Masters - he tore into The Ocean Course. Granted, with the conditions much calmer, this was the easiest Pete Dye’s creation had played all week, but still danger lurks. Spieth's 68 only contained one bogey - on the 17th - and on level par, his admirers can still fantasise, even if it is far-fetched. There was a 13-footer for par on the 1st and although he missed a nine-footer for birdie on the par-five 2nd, a 30-footer on the par-four 3rd handed him his first birdie. On the par-three 5th he chipped in and the momentum was his. Except, he lipped out on the 6th, missed a four-footer for a four on the par-five 7th and when a 15-footer on the 8th somehow stayed above ground, it seemed to be a case of what-could-have-been. Maybe it still was, despite another chip in on the 10th and an eight-footer for birdie on the 11th. Spieth required everything to drop. There were two fine par saves on the 14th and 15th - the first courtesy of an exquisite chip to 18 inches from the rough and the second with a courageous 16-footer - and there was a 15-footer on the par-five 16th. At that stage Spieth was only four off the pace, with the leaders going off. The Ocean Course was on the brink of witnessing its first bogey-free round of the 103rd US PGA. Until the 17th struck, that is. The treacherous par-three with water down the right, inevitably forces the golfer to look left and so Spieth pulled it. This time could not convert the 18-footer for par, but after the par up the 18th that club still deserved pride of place in Spieth’s bag after wildly misbehaving in the first two rounds. There were only 23 putts on his scorecard. By now, McIlroy looked resigned to be bunched among the also-rans. His very first shot of the round was clipped into the water and although he pulled that one back with a birdie on the 9th to go out in level-par 36, the inward half was appalling. It began with another wayward tee-shot to the right, requiring a penalty drop from “the native area” - and on the par-five 11th, he laboured up the left side, making another bogey.

  • Golf-Diet and brain training help middle-aged Mickelson to major history

    Phil Mickelson is not the first middle-aged person to change his diet and engage in brain training in a quest to feel and perform better, but he is the first to win a major golf championship after turning 50. While Mickelson's performance at the PGA Championship might not open the floodgates to a sudden glut of Senior Tour-eligible winners, it at least will provide further evidence to those creeping up in age that it is not too late to pad those career resumes with another major victory. "There's no reason why golf can't be the game for a lifetime if you take care of your body and do it the right way," the Californian said after beating Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen by two strokes at Kiawah Island on Sunday.

  • Cameron Tringale's meltdown highlights PGA Championship's brutal finishing stretch

    Cameron Tringale melted down in the second round of the PGA Championship.

  • Erin Blanchfield set for debut at UFC 266 vs. Sarah Alpar

    A flyweight fight is the latest addition to UFC 266.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Sebastian Munoz hits very relatable hole-in-one ... into a trash can

    Sebastian Munoz's "ace" on Thursday unfortunately won't go down as a 1 on his scorecard.

  • Long-time title contender ‘Jacare’ Souza off UFC roster after completing contract

    "Jacare" Souza's time with the UFC has come to an end.

  • NBA: Warriors' Thompson says 'never been hungrier' to return

    The sharpshooting 31-year-old missed the last season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament and could not play this season after tearing his right Achilles tendon. Six-time winners Warriors' season ended on Friday after their 117-112 overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the new play-in tournament as they failed to reach the playoffs. Thompson said he was proud of the team's performance this season even as they missed out on the playoffs for the second successive season.

  • Canelo by the Numbers

    Following his devastating performance and win against Billy Joe Saunders, DAZN goes behind the statistics of Canelo Alvarez's run to Super Middleweight dominance.