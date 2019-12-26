Dak Prescott resting his shoulder for now, hoping to throw later this week

Dak Prescott hasn’t thrown this week. He didn’t throw other than soft toss during last week’s work.

He will “definitely try to give it a shot again” before the end of the week.

The best course for the Cowboys quarterback’s injured right shoulder, though, is to do as little as possible. For the second consecutive day, Prescott was listed as a non-participant in practice.

Not getting reps as a quarterback makes it hard to prepare for a game.

“I’ve been able to go through the walk-through and do that for the most part,” Prescott said Thursday. “I’ve really taken steps everything but just pushing the ball down the field for the most part. That’s just kind of part of it. You’ve got to rest it for it to get better, and it will.”

Prescott said he “did what was necessary” to play in Week 16 against the Eagles when asked if he required a pain-killing injection. He said he did what was necessary when asked if he received a pain-killing injection at halftime.

Whether it was his injury or a lack of reps, Prescott didn’t look like Prescott against the Eagles. He completed 25-of-44 for 265 yards. He was limited in all three practices before the game last week.

“I don’t know how much [the injury or lack of reps affected Prescott],” Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said. “You know certainly you’d love to practice all week. There’s obviously value to it, and there’s a reason you practice day after day. So certainly he would have loved to, but I don’t think that was the deciding factor in anything in that deal. I think we just didn’t play as well as we had hoped.”

Prescott twice said Thursday his shoulder is “getting better.” He has not changed much in terms of his preparation from last week, he said.

“Not anything necessarily I could say that ‘I could do this better’ to make sure I play better on Sunday,” Prescott said. “Just got to keep preparing the right way mentally and going out there and making the plays. I know I was there mentally — just didn’t make all the throws, didn’t make all the plays that I wanted to make. But that’s just something you’ve got to move forward, try to get better at and hope you make them this Sunday.”

The Cowboys added linebacker Chris Covington (illness) and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (hip/ankle) to their report. Linebacker Joe Thomas (knee) did not practice Thursday after being limited a day earlier. Linebacker Sean Lee (pec/thigh) returned to limited work Thursday.