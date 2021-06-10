Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Leaving Adidas for Jordan Brand

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly making moves from Adidas, Footwear News reports.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the pro football player is leaving his longtime ties with the German sportswear brand to sign a major contract with Nike-owned Jordan Brand. The deal will make Prescott the only Jordan Brand quarterback in the league, as well as the highest-paid NFL player in the label’s wheelhouse—the Cowboys and Prescott inked a four-year, $160-million contract back in March. Prescott will also be the only current member of the Cowboys lineup to have a deal with Jordan Brand.

The Mississippi State graduate has been an Adidas ambassador since his rookie year back in 2016. During their time as partners, the Three Stripes brand and Prescott released a series of collaborative collections and the athlete sported cleat designs from the label during games and practices.ESPN NFL reporter Todd Archer shared images of Prescott, who is returning from an ankle injury, at the Cowboys minicamp yesterday wearing Jumpman-adorned cleats. The shoes featured all-black uppers with lugged base for grip and elasticated ankle support.

Jordan Brand didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

In addition to his reported new role as a Jordan Brand athlete, Prescott has had ties to PepsiCo, AT&T, DirectTV, 7-Eleven, Beats By Dre, and more; in the past few months, the 27-year-old starter also became a spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch InBev.Sportico recently ranked Prescott fourth on its list of the world’s 100 highest paid athletes, with a total of $108.4 million in salary and endorsements.

