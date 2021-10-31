The Cowboys don’t know who their starting quarterback will be on Sunday Night Football, but they do know who will block for him.

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith, who’s officially listed as questionable, will play tonight against the Vikings, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Whether Smith is protecting Dak Prescott or Cooper Rush remains to be seen. Prescott is a game-time decision with the calf injury he’s been dealing with. We may not know if Prescott is active until 90 minutes before kickoff.

Smith has started every game this season but suffered an ankle injury in the Cowboys’ most recent game, against the Patriots.

Dak Prescott remains game-time decision, but Tryon Smith will play Sunday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk