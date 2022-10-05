Dak Prescott will remain in rehab group at practice

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that quarterback Dak Prescott had a good visit with doctors about his right thumb on Tuesday, but there won’t be any change to his status at practice on Wednesday.

McCarthy told reporters at his press conference that Prescott will continue working with the team’s rehab group rather than participating with the full roster.

Prescott had surgery on the thumb after injuring it in Week One and he had stitches removed last week, but McCarthy still needs to rebuild strength before he’ll be able to return to the lineup. That’s in line with what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said about Prescott’s status on Tuesday and it points to Cooper Rush making his fourth straight start when the Cowboys play the Rams this weekend.

They’ve won the first three starts, which has made it much easier to be patient and wait until Prescott is fully ready to get back on the field.

