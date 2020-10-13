Dak Prescott was well ahead of pace to breaking the NFL’s single-season passing yardage record before suffering a season-ending ankle injury on Sunday.

Prescott finished his season with 1,856 passing yards. That’s not just by far the most of any quarterback in the NFL this year, it’s an all-time NFL record average of 371.2 yards a game. No quarterback in an NFL season has come even close to that average; the previous record was 342.3 yards a game, set by Drew Brees in 2011 and Peyton Manning in 2013.

Manning owns the single-season record with 5,477 passing yards, one more than Brees’s total from 2011. Prescott’s five-game pace translates to 5,939 yards in a 16-game season.

And Prescott’s five-game average is brought down by his total of just 166 yards before getting hurt against the Giants. In the four games Prescott finished, he averaged an astonishing 422.5 yards a game.

Prescott was on the way to a historically great season, before his injury robbed him of a chance to finish it.

Dak Prescott was on a record pace, averaged unprecedented 371 yards a game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk