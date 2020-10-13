Dak Prescott receives huge sign from neighbors urging him to 'get well soon' after ankle surgery

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has plenty of support as he attempts to recover from a devastating ankle injury. Prescott’s neighbors came out in force, putting up a huge sign in front of Prescott’s house urging the quarterback to “get well soon.”

The signs, which feature Cowboys colors, were placed in front of the gate outside Prescott’s house. One reads “get well soon.” The other says “your neighbors.”

Prescott suffered a gruesome ankle injury during the Cowboys’ Week 5 win over the New York Giants. Prescott needed surgery following the injury, and is expected to be back by April or May, according to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Dak Prescott’s neighbors show their support

The gesture from Prescott’s neighbors carries even more weight considering Prescott’s contract situation. Prescott is playing under the franchise tag in 2020, and does not have a long-term contract with the Cowboys. It’s possible the two sides work out a deal before next season, but if they don’t, there’s a possible Prescott played his final game with the team. The Cowboys can tag Prescott again next year, but he would receive a significant raise. The team can also allow Prescott to hit the free-agent market in March, which would allow other teams to offer Prescott a massive contract.

Prescott’s neighbors may have no control over that situation, but the signs suggest Prescott is well liked within his community.

