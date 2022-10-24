Dak Prescott reacts to his first win of 2022 as a starter
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts to his first win of 2022 as a starter vs. the Detroit Lions.
Washington held Green Bay to seven points in the second half, sending the Packers to a 3-4 record on the season.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns, Marquise Goodwin caught a pair of scores, and the Seattle Seahawks jumped out to a 17-point first-quarter lead before defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23 on Sunday. Geno Smith completed 20 of 27 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns, his fifth multi-TD game of the season. Jason Myers added three field goals for the Seahawks (4-3), who have won three of four and took a half-game lead in the NFC West.
Aaron Rodgers after third straight loss: “I’m not worried about this squad. In fact, this might be the best thing for us.”
The Seahawks ruled Metcalf out shortly after he left the field on a cart.
See what Tom Brady had to say after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered another crushing upset loss
Tom Brady has defied odds and shown incredible resilience over his Hall of Fame career, but he hit rock bottom with the Bucs' loss to Carolina.
CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, a former NFL official, said he thought the play should have been ruled an incomplete pass.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-4 after losing at Carolina
Breaking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 7 loss to the Carolina Panthers
Updated AP Poll sees Tide stay at No. 6
Sound the alarms in Green Bay. That is, if they weren't already blaring.
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 8 of the college football season?
TAMPA — This is an interesting time for the Bucs. TB doesn’t stand just for Tampa Bay. Tom Brady has touched the laces of every aspect of the organization, which, given his success as a six-time Super Bowl champion when he joined the team in 2020, was probably warranted and inevitable. The Bucs have signed the free agents Brady wanted, welcomed his personal trainer/business partner Alex ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans dropped a would-be touchdown on a deep ball from Tom Brady against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.
When it comes to new 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, there’s a school of thought that, in time, his team will squeeze him to take less. If that happens, he needs to be ready to squeeze back. McCaffrey has $36.2 million in base salary and workout bonuses due over the next three years. Thus, McCaffrey [more]
An abysmal showing in their biggest test of the year. Thoughts on another dreary 49ers loss:
Yelling was heard in the locker room of the Cleveland Browns after their loss to the Ravens, and that might be a good thing.
Viewers were perplexed as Trent Grisham dropped down a bunt with the San Diego Padres threatening in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the NLCS.
Thoughts on what became a bittersweet day in Denver for the Jets
The Snyders are nothing if not brazenly defiant. With owner Daniel Snyder facing a growing push to force him out, Snyder continues to authorize the issuance of strident, combative comments in response to anything and everything said by anyone and everyone about him. His wife, Tanya, displayed a little of that same attitude on Sunday. [more]