Dak Prescott reacts excitedly to Drew Lock’s third interception vs. Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was not playing in his team’s preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks, because Dak already has his job sewn up. But for the Seahawks, there is a level of quarterback uncertainty not seen since before the team selected Russell Wilson with the 75th pick of the 2012 draft. Now that Wilson is in Denver after a blockbuster trade, Pete Carroll has to decide (and pretty quickly) between Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

Smith came into this game with the clubhouse lead for the starting role, which would manifest itself on Monday, September 12, when the Seahawks welcome those very same Broncos, and that very same former all-time quarterback, to Lumen Field. Lock’s stake in the competition was waylaid by a recent bout with COVID, so this was his last chance to make his case.

Not that all three of the interceptions he threw in a short space of time were his fault, but with three picks and a few throws, Lock is showing his usual level of variance, and that’s not exactly what Carroll prefers.

Lock’s third interception came with 3:45 left in the third quarter, and this was actually a decent throw to receiver Aaron Fuller, who just couldn’t hang onto it, and let the ball hang in the air. Safety Markquese Bell was right there to grab it.

It just so happened that while that went on, Prescott was doing a sideline interview with the Cowboys’ media people, and he was rather excited about the whole thing.

“Guys like that, fighting for their jobs and making plays, it’s exciting,” Prescott said. “We’ve got a great group of young guys, and I’m happy for them all.”

Prescott would know about that. He was no sure thing — selected in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, he was promoted to the starting job after a preseason injury (against the Seahawks) essentially ended Tony Romo’s career.

As for Lock? He’ll have to make quite a few more throws like this if he doesn’t want Seattle’s quarterback competition getting away from him.

I mean… that is an absolute banger of a throw. https://t.co/B0c1xyROc6 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) August 27, 2022

