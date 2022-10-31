Dak Prescott reacts to Cowboys Week 8 win vs. Bears
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts to the Cowboys Week 8 win vs. the Chicago Bears.
Here's an updated look at the NFC East standings heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season as the Philadelphia Eagles remain atop the division
Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their thoughts about Sunday's 49-29 loss to the Cowboys.
The Eagles had everything in their offense except for a deep passing game. Now, they have a deep passing game. Watch out, NFL.
With eight weeks just about in the books, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. Kind of.
Pollard rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns in place of the injured Ezekiel Elliott, and Dallas' offense demonstrated how powerful it can be.
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett admonishes fans and media for assuming that his "no one cares who gets the credit" comment was about Russell Wilson.
Josh McDaniels is picking up where he left off from his last head-coaching job.
The former Ohio State quarterback made a clear mental mistake against the Cowboys Sunday afternoon.
“We got the cap room. We got the draft picks. I will give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones vowed.
This is the kind of hit the NFL has long attempted to legislate out of football.
Listen in as Coy Gibbs addresses Ty Gibbs wrecking Brandon Jones Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.
While the Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated behind MVP candidate QB Jalen Hurts, the Los Angeles Rams look like an average team.
A QB class that was widely celebrated going into the 2021 draft has left a lot to be desired. Here's what else we learned in Week 8 of NFL season.
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker suspends 4 Spartans for Michigan tunnel fight: Angelo Grose, Zion Young, Itayvion “Tank” Brown, Khary Crump.
The events of what happened after Michigan's 29-7 victory over Michigan State just keep getting worse. With one video released of a U-M player being assaulted by multiple Spartan players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, another video has surfaced of a separate player being assaulted in the tunnel. U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that two players had been assaulted by MSU players after the game, with one player suffering a nasal injury in the process, a likely broken nose.
“I want to win, simple as that. We got work to do.”
Michigan State has suspended four players for their role in roughing up Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing a game.
The New York Giants fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 27-13, in Week 8 and here's some of what we learned from that loss.
