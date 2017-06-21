Dak Prescott ranked higher than Tony Romo ever was in top 100

Tony Romo’s supporters have even more ammunition in arguing the former Cowboys quarterback was underrated and underappreciated during his 14-year career.

It took Dak Prescott exactly one season to rate higher in NFL Network’s top 100 than Romo ever did. The poll of 902 NFL players ranked Prescott 14th. Among quarterbacks, only Derek Carr, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan ranked higher.

Romo, according to Barry Horn of the Dallas Morning News, never ranked among even the top-20 players. Romo’s highest finish ever was 34th after the 2014 season when he led the league with a 69.9 completion percentage and 113.2 passer rating in going 12-3 with 3,705 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions. NFL Network has conducted the poll since 2011.

Romo retired holding most of the team’s passing records.

In his rookie season, Prescott went 13-3, completing 67.8 percent of his passes for 3,667 yards with 23 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 104.9 passer rating.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott is the highest-rated Cowboy in the poll, ranking in the top 10. NFLN will reveal the order of the top 10 on Monday.

The poll, of course, has created controversy among both players and fans, so let this debate commence.