Dak Prescott randomly visited Bruins' locker room after Panthers loss originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Bruins lost 4-1 to the lowly Florida Panthers on Saturday, but at least they had Dak Prescott there to cheer them up.

Yup, you read that right.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is in Boston this weekend for some reason and somehow found himself in the Bruins' dressing room at TD Garden after Saturday's game -- wearing B's gear, no less.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is hanging in the Bruins dressing room postgame, wearing both a Bruins hat and hoodie. — Amalie Benjamin (@AmalieBenjamin) March 30, 2019

Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub notes Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy grew up a Cowboys fan, so maybe he pulled some strings to get Prescott to the Garden.

Prescott's cameo was still pretty random, but he was a good sport, sharing "jokes and handshakes" with Zdeno Chara, Charlie Coyle, Charlie McAvoy and Jake DeBrusk among other Boston players, per Anderson.

Lest the Bruins think they have an exclusive fan in the Cowboys quarterback, though, this isn't the first time Prescott has randomly popped up at a non-Dallas NHL game.

