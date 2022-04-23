Dak Prescott: ‘Pumped up’ to finally feel fully healthy for a Cowboys offseason

Dak Prescott opted out of an invite to play in February’s Pro Bowl, hoping to just relax after what had been over 15 straight months of rehab grind. A full offseason of not having to recover from anything, he hoped, would make a difference once the real work started again.

So far, so good.

The Cowboys are just a week into the voluntary workout portion of their offseason program, but the quarterback entering his seventh year says this is the healthiest he’s felt in an offseason in a long time.

“It’s exciting,” he said, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “Throwing this morning and leaving that session, yeah, I mean, pumped up. Just the way I feel, the leg feels, the arm feels, the body feels. Yeah, I’m excited.”

Prescott had gotten used to rehabbing one thing or another. First it was the catastrophic ankle injury in October 2020, then the slow process of walking and running and getting back into football shape. He suffered a shoulder setback early in training camp, shutting him down for the entire preseason. He started the 2021 season strong, but then had to deal with a midseason calf strain that seemed to haunt him right through the Cowboys’ wild-card-round exit from the playoffs.

He even had cleanup surgery on his non-throwing shoulder within the past few months, but he claims “the shoulder’s great.” The 28 year-old admits it’s been a long progression just to get to a point where he doesn’t feel like he’s having to baby anything.

“A year ago, you’re excited because you’re back on your leg,” Prescott said Friday at a charity event. “You’re moving it for the first time. From one week to the next, you get to do two jumps to three jumps to jogging to sprinting, so you’re excited and you feel progress. But a year [later], I get on the field and I don’t even think about my leg. It goes from getting that leg better to that’s not even a thought in my head. There’s days maybe the cold front comes in that I might feel it a little bit more, but it’s not a thought in my head or something I’m worrying or rehabbing on.”

Prescott’s comments came at the Children’s Cancer Gala in Dallas. He’s taking over for Roger Staubach- at the Hall of Famer’s request- as the event’s honorary co-chair, alongside three-time Super Bowl champ Troy Aikman.

After 33 years, Roger Staubach is passing the torch to Dak Prescott as honorary co-chair of the Children’s Cancer Fund Gala with Troy Aikman. Prescott wants “to give the kids a night of hope in their life.” Aikman said the event is the most important one he does all year. pic.twitter.com/F55murW3xC — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 22, 2022

That should put into perspective where Prescott is expecting to stand in the pantheon of Cowboys signal-callers before it’s all said and done.

So it shouldn’t be a surprise that Prescott was among the current locker room leaders spearheading recent captains workouts, even before the official start of the voluntary offseason sessions.

“That encouraged guys,” Prescott said. “When they came around the building, they saw 15 to 20 guys around when we weren’t even voluntary. And when it’s voluntary, I’m sure all will be there, that they don’t want to miss. You don’t want to be the guy that’s not building the chemistry or building what we’re working on. I think it shows the character of the guys that we’ve got, and credit to the front office and the coaches for getting people that want to be here when it’s completely voluntary.”

It’s also a credit to the Cowboys’ on-the-field leader: skipping things like the Pro Bowl just to get a head-start his own work, forgoing maybe one last beach vacation to come in for captains workouts and voluntary sessions, all with an eye toward achieving the ultimate goal.

“It’s about improving on the person and player I was before the injury now and being the best player I can be for this organization.”

