Dak Prescott will ‘probably not’ play in Week 4 vs. Commanders

When Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott broke the thumb on his right throwing hand in a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many fans speculated the team’s season was over. After all, Prescott would need to go on injured reserve and return sometime later in the season, which, by that point, the Cowboys would already be out of contention.

In true Jerry Jones fashion, he said not so fast. He refused to put Prescott on IR and said he would be back soon. Prescott would miss Weeks 2 and 3, with backup Cooper Rush leading the Cowboys to wins over the Bengals and Giants.

In Week 4, the Cowboys host division rival Washington.

Could Prescott be back on the field against the Commanders? According to Prescott himself, not likely.

“Nah, probably not,” Prescott told Lorenzo Reyes of USA TODAY Sports. “But Week 5 against the Rams? That’s the one I’m looking at.”

You could look at this two ways. One, Prescott has such little regard for Washington that he thinks Rush can lead the Cowboys to another win before his triumphant return in Week 5.

Or, at 2-1, Dallas believes it is in a good spot with Prescott out and is playing it safe with his return.

Either way, it looks like Washington’s defense will see Cooper Rush on Sunday.

