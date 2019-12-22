Dak Prescott prevents coin-toss controversy by yelling 'DEFER' as loud as possible

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a sense of humor. A week after Prescott was at the center of a coin-toss controversy, the quarterback made sure no one would misunderstand before the team’s Week 16 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Right after the coin hit the ground, Prescott yelled “defer” so everyone in the stadium could hear the call.

The 26-year-old Prescott apparently wasn’t loud enough when making his call during the team’s Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys won the coin toss against Los Angeles, and Prescott said Dallas wanted to defer to the second half. The refs didn’t hear Prescott, and believed the quarterback said Dallas would kick the ball. NFL officials in New York eventually stepped in to fix the issue.

Some good may come from the whole coin-toss fiasco. The NFL is considering simplifying the language used during the coin toss. Hopefully, that means there won’t be a similar miscommunication moving forward.

The downside is that Prescott won’t scream his coin-toss call every single game, but he’s probably OK with that.

