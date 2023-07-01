Dak Prescott praised by former coach for one quality above all others

Dak Prescott has been one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL since he entered the league in 2016. In seven years as the starting QB of the Dallas Cowboys, Prescott has led the team to three division titles and won two playoff games.

That’s not bad for a fourth-round pick who was taken as the eighth QB in his draft. Ever since he’s entered the league, Prescott has outperformed his expectations and is the best quarterback from the 2016 class.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Prosperity hasn’t come easy for Prescott, who works hard to be named among the league’s top-tier QBs. And according to his previous offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, there’s a reason why Prescott is so successful. It comes down to one word, leadership.

Shocking absolutely no one! https://t.co/VXi1JkuDvj — Ben Grimaldi (@BenGrimaldi) June 30, 2023

It’s not surprising that Prescott is so highly regarded by Moore, who’s been around the Cowboys QB since he entered the league. Prescott has led by example going back to his high school and college days, where he led the Mississippi St. Bulldogs to their first No. #1 ranking in school history during the 2014 season.

Prescott continued in a leadership role when he arrived with the Cowboys, and that culminated with him being named the NFL’s 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year. The award recognizes a player’s excellence both on and off the field, so winning what is considered the most prestigious accolade in football is an incredible honor.

Advertisement

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

As good as Prescott is on the field, where he’s a two-time Pro Bowl player who hold the Cowboys’ record for touchdown passes in a season, he’s an even better person off of it. He launched the Faith Fight Finish Foundation in honor of his mother Peggy, who passed away in 2013 while Prescott was in college.

Prescott is also an advocate for mental health awareness after his older brother Jace committed suicide in 2020.

It bodes well for Dallas that the face of their franchise is also their best leader. Moore’s comments echoes what new Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks said about Prescott earlier this offseason, calling his new QB a “natural born leader.”

Advertisement

Dak Prescott has always been highly regarded around the league, so it’s no surprise that he continues to be praised by those who worked closely with him in throughout his career.

More!

'I missed the boat': Kellen Moore recalls bad break as Cowboys QB that led to coaching career Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks set to bring 'The Archer' TD celebration to Dallas Should the Cowboys front office prioritize depth or star talent on defense?

You can chat with or follow Ben on twitter @BenGrimaldi

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire