Dak Prescott appears on track to be “ready when it matters.”

Videos circulated on social media of the Cowboys quarterback in an indoor practice facility throwing passes. Prescott was shown taking simulated snaps with short dropbacks before throwing short to intermediate passes.

The Cowboys have anticipated his return in time for training camp, though Prescott has declined to put a timeline on his rehab.

Prescott started the first 72 games of his career, including the postseason, before a compound dislocation and fracture of his right ankle in Week 5 last season.

Prescott, 27, underwent immediate surgery Oct. 11 and required a second surgery in December to strengthen the ankle. Prescott said March 10 that he would “be more than healthy and better than I was before.”

Prescott’s initial prognosis was four to six months.

He signed a four-year, $160 million deal with an NFL-record $126 million in guaranteed money last month.

Prescott was leading the league in passing yards when his season ended. The two-time Pro Bowler finished his fifth season with 1,856 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions in five games.

Dak Prescott on practice field, throwing passes originally appeared on Pro Football Talk