Dak Prescott plans to play Sunday vs. Lions

Dak Prescott is ready to return.

Prescott, the Cowboys quarterback who has missed the last five games, told reporters after the Cowboys’ loss to the Eagles on Sunday night that he expects to play this week against the Lions.

“Yeah, for sure, that’s my plan,” Prescott said. “I’m preparing myself for the Lions, getting ready to play this week.”

Prescott took the field for pregame warmups Sunday night in Philadelphia and said his injured hand felt great as he threw the ball to teammates.

When the Cowboys lost Prescott in Week One, it appeared to be catastrophic, but the team came together and won four straight games with Cooper Rush at quarterback before losing on Sunday night to the Eagles. But while Rush exceeded expectations, his limitations were on display on Sunday night. There’s no doubt that the Cowboys want to get Prescott back. And it appears that they will get him back in six days.

