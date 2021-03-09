Like Dak Prescott, patience can pay off for franchise-tagged Allen Robinson

Like Dak Prescott, patience can pay off for Allen Robinson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Imagine being Allen Robinson on the eve of the franchise tag deadline and seeing Dak Prescott win his standoff with the Dallas Cowboys by earning a four-year, $164 million contract with $126 practically guaranteed and a $66 million signing bonus.

It’s almost enough to welcome the franchise tag. Almost.

As expected, the Bears used their 2021 franchise tag on Robinson Tuesday, which means the two sides now have until July 15 to hammer out a long-term deal. If an extension isn’t reached by July 15, Robinson will either have to play on the one-year tag or force a trade out of town.

In Prescott’s case, he played on the tag in 2020 and suffered a gruesome ankle injury, but still won big by being patient and holding out for what he thought he was worth. He’s also a quarterback, and the Cowboys couldn’t afford to lose him.

Robinson is not a quarterback, but he is the Bears’ best offensive player, and they cannot afford to lose him either. As long as that remains the case, he will likely get his money eventually – whether it's with the Bears or a different team.

To be clear, the tag is in no way advantageous for players. Prescott won in the end, but he also would have won had he hit the open market last spring. In Robinson’s case, he’ll earn $18 million on the tag in 2021, but he’s probably worth more on the open market and the tag prevents him from getting there.

Tuesday’s tag deadline was just the latest deadline designed to get the player to accept what’s on the table. The first “deadline” was just before the 2020 season started, as players typically don’t want to assume the injury risk of playing a full season in a contract year. Robinson experienced that in 2017 when he tore his ACL in Week 1 of the final year of his rookie contract.

But Robinson still made out well in free agency, receiving a three-year, $42 million contract from the Bears. So as much as that previous experience looked like a reason to take whatever the Bears were offering in September, it was also evidence that even in a worst-case scenario, Robinson was still going to get paid well in 2021. So why not be patient?

The same logic applies to Tuesday’s tag deadline. If the Bears still aren’t offering what Robinson believes he’s worth, $18 million guaranteed in 2021 is still a $5 million raise, even if it’s probably not what he would receive on the open market. Robinson can afford to be patient.

Prescott’s camp correctly identified their leverage and never budged. In the end, Prescott won.

The truth is, the Bears would be wise to extend Robinson because they can lower his 2021 salary cap hit well below $18 million by converting the bulk of his 2021 money into a signing bonus. Robinson’s camp knows this. It’s one reason I can see a deal being worked out before July 15 – the next deadline.

But both sides are doing what they should do in this situation. Bears general manager Ryan Pace is right when he refers to the franchise tag as a tool the league gives teams to use. It’s something the NFLPA failed to get rid of last year in college bargaining agreement negotiations, and teams aren’t wrong for using the tag. In the Bears’ case, it would have been malpractice not to use it. Even in the worst-case scenario of having to trade Robinson before Week 1, they’ll at least get something in return for him now.

And that’s still one possible outcome. But the Bears don’t want to lose Robinson, and their best strategy for gaining more leverage in the negotiations is to create a situation where the wide receiver isn’t the most valuable offensive player on the team anymore.

That could be solved by trading for a superstar quarterback that Robinson will want to play with. And while Robinson’s contract is a priority for the team, nothing is a bigger priority than improving the quarterback position.

Perhaps that gets sorted out in the coming weeks, but in the meantime, the franchise tag had to be used to buy more time.

Allen Robinson doesn’t have to like it, but he can at least look at Dak Prescott’s victory and smile.

