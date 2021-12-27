Dak Prescott passes for 321 yards, four touchdowns in first half as Cowboys lead 42-7

Everyone is getting in on the party for the Cowboys on Sunday night.

They have a pick-six by defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence and a big man touchdown by offensive lineman Terence Steele.

Dallas, which clinched the NFC East title before kickoff, has a 42-7 lead on Washington at halftime.

The Cowboys have 388 yards on 52 offensive plays. Dak Prescott threw for 321 yards and four touchdowns in the first half. It was the most passing yards for a quarterback in the first half of a game this season, topping the 299 Joe Burrow had against the Ravens earlier today.

Prescott has thrown passes to nine different receivers, and five different players have scored, including Steele, who caught a 1-yard touchdown pass.

Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 5-yard reception and a 1-yard run. Lawrence went 40 yards on his pick-six of Taylor Heinicke. Amari Cooper caught the most recent touchdown, a 13-yarder with 5 seconds left in the half.

The most fight Washington has shown has been on its own bench, giving new meaning to heated benches. Defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into an altercation on the sideline after Payne stuck a finger in Allen’s face, prompting Allen to throw a punch.

Washington has only 128 yards, with Heinicke going 5-of-14 for 93 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Antonio Gibson caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Heinicke.

Trevon Diggs had his league-leading 11th interception this season, picking Heinicke’s first pass in an inauspicious start.

It was all Dallas, all the time after that.

