Dak Prescott got in some quality work Wednesday as he works his way back from a strain in his throwing shoulder.

The Cowboys quarterback took 18 snaps in 11-on-11 work, Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com reports. Prescott completed 11 of 12 passes, with Jayron Kearse batting one down at the line, and his longest pass was a 30-yard completion to tight end Blake Jarwin.

It was the first time Prescott has taken part in team drills since July 27. He did not participate in 7-on-7 work Wednesday.

“Dak looks really good. He’s throwing the ball with some pop,” running back Ezekiel Elliott said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Prescott pulled himself off the practice field July 28 with shoulder soreness. An MRI revealed a latissimus strain, and Prescott did not throw again until Aug. 7 when he did some light tosses.

Prescott, who will not play in the preseason, has not seen game action since Week 5 of last season when he dislocated and fractured his right ankle.

Dak Prescott participates in team period, throws 12 passes originally appeared on Pro Football Talk